True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.73

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 143670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$585.76 million and a P/E ratio of 11.83.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

