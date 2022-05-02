Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.22

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 531693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

