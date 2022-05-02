Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.22

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 531693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.
TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.
In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
