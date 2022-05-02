Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.63

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.63 and last traded at $57.53, with a volume of 279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tucows in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.48 million for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tucows by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tucows by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tucows by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tucows by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

