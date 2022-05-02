TurtleCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $42,448.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $42,448.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,324,318,969 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

