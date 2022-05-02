Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Twin Disc stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Twin Disc (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.