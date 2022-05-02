Tycoon (TYC) Price Hits $0.0232 on Major Exchanges

Tycoon (TYC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Tycoon has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $190,012.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00100781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00028855 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

