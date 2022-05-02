TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Short Interest Update

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.83 on Monday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 9.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 283,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.