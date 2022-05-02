U Network Reaches Market Cap of $449,783.04 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One U Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $449,783.04 and approximately $195.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

