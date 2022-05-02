UBS Group Reiterates GBX 260 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 242.33 ($3.09).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £24.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.63. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

