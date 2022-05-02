Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $396.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.85 and its 200-day moving average is $386.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

