Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.57. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 15,383 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on UGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 244,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 427,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

