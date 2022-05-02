Umbrella Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $464,492.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $464,492.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00215008 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

