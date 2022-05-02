Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.54

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $17.24. Umpqua shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 18,196 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $49,879,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Umpqua by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.