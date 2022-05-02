UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.06

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 1035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

