UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $165.45

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.45 and last traded at $166.27, with a volume of 1022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

