Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) target price on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.23 ($33.58).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €24.52 ($26.37) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. Uniper has a 52 week low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($45.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.20.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

