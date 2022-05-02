Unistake 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,246.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $14,246.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00215885 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00437711 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 279.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,122.21 or 1.92646124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,249,393 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

