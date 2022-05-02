United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.61

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$97.61 and last traded at C$97.61, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

