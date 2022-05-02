United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $98,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

UPS traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $179.81. 68,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,550. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

