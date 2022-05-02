Unitrade (TRADE) Price Hits $0.0676 on Exchanges

Unitrade (TRADE) traded up 71% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $994,620.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00102485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00028742 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.