Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in Upland Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 145,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 345,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 94,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.94. 15,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79. Upland Software has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

