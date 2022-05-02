Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $80.94. Approximately 120,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,422,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.02.
UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.07.
The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.38.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $27,992,864. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
