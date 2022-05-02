Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $80.94. Approximately 120,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,422,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.02.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.07.

The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.38.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $27,992,864. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

