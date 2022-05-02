Urban One (UONEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. 1,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,172. The company has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.04. Urban One has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

