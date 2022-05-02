Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.64. 5,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The company has a market cap of $680.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

