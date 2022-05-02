US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $41.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.82. 5,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,350. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

