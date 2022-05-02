US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $43.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CL King from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.85.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

