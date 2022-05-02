USDK Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. USDK has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $69.04 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00216444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00433368 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 279.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,532.71 or 1.91330247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.