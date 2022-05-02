VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,607,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.87. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

