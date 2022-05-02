VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF comprises 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 727,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

MORT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. 124,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,768. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.