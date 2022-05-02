Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $48,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.47. 233,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,338. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $150.44 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

