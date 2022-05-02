Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $113.69

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.69 and last traded at $114.53, with a volume of 2428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

