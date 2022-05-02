Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.44. 777,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,418,957. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.