Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

