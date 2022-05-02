Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.96

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.96 and last traded at $78.04, with a volume of 14420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,963,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $155,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.