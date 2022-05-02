Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 308,630 shares.The stock last traded at $102.57 and had previously closed at $102.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after buying an additional 658,880 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after buying an additional 215,084 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,152,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 239,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 139,878 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

