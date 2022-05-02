Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.10. The stock had a trading volume of 208,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,978. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $372.13 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

