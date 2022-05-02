Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VBLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

