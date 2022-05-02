VeChain Trading Down 11.5% This Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, VeChain has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $252.69 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007578 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.