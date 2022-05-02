Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of VEEV traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.95. 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

