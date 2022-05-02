Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.0078

Veles (VLS) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $10,004.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,777.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.89 or 0.07282248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00258787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.33 or 0.00735819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00545975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00070700 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00308284 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,487 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,981 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

