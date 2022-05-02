VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 7.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 5,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,066,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEON shares. StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VEON by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

