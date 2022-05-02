VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 7.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 5,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,066,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEON shares. StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.