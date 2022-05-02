Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Down 4.6%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $259.07 and last traded at $260.70. 23,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,706,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.43.

The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,950 shares of company stock worth $12,975,167 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

