Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.81

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 516053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.0117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.