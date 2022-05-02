Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.20-0.22 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.34 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.64.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

