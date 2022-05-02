Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

VNCE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 26,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140. Vince has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Vince alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,644 shares of company stock worth $78,645. Company insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.