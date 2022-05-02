Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VNOM opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

