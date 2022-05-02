Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share.

Shares of VRTS traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,585. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $338.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.