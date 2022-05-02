Vita Group Limited (VTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other Vita Group news, insider Maxine Horne 176,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology (ICT) related products and services in Australia. The company operates through two segments: ICT and Skin-Health and Wellness. It sells mobile phones and connections, accessories, and other technology products; medical grade skincare treatments and products; and men's active and lifestyle apparel.

