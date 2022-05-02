Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Position Lessened by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management decreased its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at $164,000.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of VVNT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 560,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.