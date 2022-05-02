Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.15 ($2.13).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of VOD traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 121.54 ($1.52). 100,360,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,034,180. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.09. The company has a market cap of £34.47 billion and a PE ratio of -243.08.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

